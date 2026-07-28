Central Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2026 Out: Direct Link To Download Merit List Here

The Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026 has been declared on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the Apprentice recruitment process can now download the merit list PDF. They have to check whether their roll number has been shortlisted. The result includes the roll numbers of provisionally shortlisted candidates along with their allotted regional offices.

Candidates who find their roll number in the list will have to complete the next stages of the recruitment process. It includes document verification and other joining formalities as announced by the bank.

How to Download Central Bank of India Apprentice Result 2026?

Visit the official website of the Central Bank of India at centralbankofindia.co.in.

Open the Careers or Recruitment section.

Click on the link for Provisionally Shortlisted Candidates for Engagement as Apprentices FY 2026-27.

The merit list PDF will appear on the screen.

Press Ctrl + F and enter your roll number.

Download and save the PDF for future reference.

Direct Link Here

Details Mentioned in Central Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2026

Candidates can find the following information in the merit list:

Roll number of shortlisted candidates

Allotted regional office

Serial number

Recruitment name

What Happens After Central Bank Of India Apprentice Result 2026?

Candidates whose roll numbers are included in the merit list have been provisionally shortlisted. They should keep all original documents ready for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The bank will soon inform shortlisted candidates about document verification, educational qualification verification, identity verification, medical fitness test (if required), joining instructions, and apprentice engagement formalities

The Central Bank of India Result Merit List PDF includes candidates allotted to regional offices such as Ahmedabad, Baroda, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Patna, Pune, Nagpur, Raipur, Surat, Thane, Varanasi, Vijayawada, and several other locations.