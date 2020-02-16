Celebrate Matribhasha Diwas On February 21: UGC To Varsities

'International Mother Language Day' is celebrated to promote the dissemination of mother tongue.

The University Grants Commission or UGC, the national higher education regulator working under the supervision of Ministry of Human Resource Development has asked all the varsities to observe Matribhasha Diwas on February 21 during the occasion of 'International Mother Language Day'. Every year, February 21 is celebrated as 'International Mother Language Day' to promote the dissemination of mother tongue and fuller awareness of linguistic and cultural traditions throughout the world and to inspire solidarity based on understanding, tolerance and dialogue.

The Commission also said, in case the colleges are closed on February 21 on account of Mahashivaratri, they may celebrate it a day earlier or a day after February 21.

A letter from the UGC Secretary asked the varsities to observe the occasion to highlight the linguistic diversity of our country, encourage usage, not only of the respective mother tongue, but other Indian languages as well, to understand and draw attention to the diversity of cultures, in India and the consequent forums of literature, craft, performing arts, scripts and other forms of creative expression and also to encourage the learning of languages, other than one's own mother tongue.

"This could be celebrated by organizing various activities like Elocution, Debating, Singing, Essay Writing and Painting Competitions, Music and Dramatic Performance, Exhibitions etc. and in any other way befitting the occasion," the letter said.

"I request you to kindly organize these activities in your esteemed university and affiliated colleges to celebrate `Matribhasha Diwas' on 21.02.2020. The report on the celebration of the occasion should be uploaded on the UGC Activity Monitoring portal i.e. www.ugc.ac.in/uamp by 5 P.M on 22.02.2020," the letter said.

