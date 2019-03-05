CEED 2019 Result Announced; 1179 Qualify

CEED 2019 Result Announced: Know How To Check

CEED 2019 result has been declared. The Common Entrance Exam for Design (CEED) for admission to M.Design and Ph.D programmes was held for enrollment to the current academic session. A total of 5491 candidates took the exam and 1179 candidates have qualified it. Divya Lohia from Delhi is the topper with a score of 70.59. Anurag Sachan from Kanpur and Alen Antony Francis from Ernakulum have secured the second and third position in the exam, respectively.

CEED 2019 Score Card

The exam was held on January 19 and the preliminary answer key was released on January 25.

"The CEED 2019 score card can be downloaded from March 4, 2019 from this website. It is valid for a period of one year from the date of declaration of the result. The CEED 2019 score card cannot be treated as a proof of date of birth, category or disability status," reads the official statement.

The CEED exam comprises two papers and the final score is calculated by giving 25% weightage to the marks obtained in the first paper and 75% weightage to scores obtained in the second paper.

CEED is a qualifying exam for admission to Master of Design programmes at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, IIITDM Jabalpur, and IIT Kanpur, and Ph.D programmes in Design at IISc Bangalore, IIT Bombay, IIT Guwahati, IIT Hyderabad, and IIT Kanpur. The exam is held to assess the candidate's aptitude for design involving visual perception ability, drawing skills, logical reasoning, creativity, communication, and problem solving skills.

