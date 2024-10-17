CBSE To Hold National Summit On 'Facilitating School to Work Transition'



CBSE will organise the second national summit on 'Facilitating School to Work Transition,' to equip students with the skills and knowledge needed to navigate their transition from school to work successfully. To address this critical aspect of education and bridge the gap between academic learning and the professional world, CBSE is inviting heads of its affiliated schools to participate in the summit which will be held on November 21, 2024 from 10 am to 5 pm at Bhubaneswar.

"As the demand for skilled professionals continues to grow, it is crucial that our educational institutions evolve to meet these needs. Our goal is to ensure that students are well-prepared to enter the workforce and contribute meaningfully to society," reads the official notification by CBSE.

The summit will provide a platform for insightful discussions, innovative strategies, and collaboration among educators, industry leaders, and policymakers, focusing on the best practices for facilitating this vital transition. It also aims to discuss strategies for training educators in effective skilling methodologies and practices to actively engage students in skill development programmes, making learning relevant and practical.

Along with featuring talks by eminent speakers, policymakers, educationists, industry leaders, and other key stakeholders, this summit will provide an opportunity for the schools and students to showcase the best practices adapted in their schools for promoting Skill Education.

The insights gained can directly enhance educational programmes and ensure students are better equipped for the workforce.

There is no fee for attending the National Summit. The participation in the summit will be on first-come-first-served basis.

