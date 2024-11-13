Advertisement

CBSE To Conduct Workshop On Effective Collaboration In Parenting And Education

The workshops will equip school leaders with necessary skills to assist parents in guiding their children's academic, social, and emotional growth.

The workshop will empower the stakeholders with tools to navigate parenting challenges.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting a series of online and offline capacity-building programmes for teachers. The programmes are being launched recognising the crucial role of effective parenting in promoting the overall development of children. The workshop will help in creating a strong rapport between educational institutions and families.  

The workshops will equip school leaders with necessary skills to assist parents in guiding their children's academic, social, and emotional growth. It will empower the stakeholders with the tools and insights required to navigate the current parenting challenges.

The board will hold offline workshop entitled 'Empowering Connections: A Workshop on Effective Communication and Collaboration in Parenting and Education' in collaboration with Podar Education Network, for the principals of CBSE schools in the Mumbai/Thane Region. 

The workshop will be held on December 4, 2024, from 10 am-1:30 pm at Fortune Select Exotica, 16, Palm Beach Road, APMC Market, Sector 19, Vashi, Navi Mumbai - 400705.

The workshop will be conducted on broader themes of Communicate and Collaborate - Supporting the parenting journey and Communicate to Nurture -A Parent-School Partnership.

The principals of CBSE affiliated schools from Mumbai/Thane region are requested to register for participation in the workshop through the Google Form: https://forms.gle/cTtz87rzhiUGyX4A9
The workshop will help in understanding various important aspects of parenting such as:
Improving communication between Parents and Children

Psychosocial Support

Connecting better with children and build trust

Sustaining student mental well-being,

Parental care and guidance to children

Supporting learning journey of students

