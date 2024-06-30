CBSE To Conduct Competency-Based Assessment To Improve Learning

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification for the Structured Assessment for Analyzing Learning (SAFAL), a competency-based diagnostic assessment in line with the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

SAFAL was introduced by CBSE in its affiliated schools in July 2021, targeting students in grades 5 and 8. CBSE announced that SAFAL will be conducted in July 2024 for students in grades 5 and 8 at CBSE-affiliated schools.

Key points highlighted by CBSE for conducting the assessment include:

SAFAL is a diagnostic tool to assess learners' competency achievements. It is not a competition or a qualifying exam. Its primary aim is to identify areas needing improvement for quality teaching and learning.

SAFAL, being a competency-based assessment, does not require extra classes or specific preparation. Regular classroom teaching focused on competencies is sufficient.

Participating schools will receive only their own school-level competency reports without comparison to other schools.

The school-level reports will remain confidential and will not be shared with other schools to ensure schools can fully utilise the feedback.

SAFAL is intended to assess teaching and learning practices and should be viewed in this context.

School authorities are responsible for ensuring the assessment is conducted with sincerity and integrity, following the standard operating procedures and guidelines provided by the Board.

CBSE noted that technical footprints will be recorded during the assessment, and data scrutiny will be conducted.