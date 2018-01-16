CBSE, State Boards Should Reduce School Syllabus By 50 Per Cent: Sisodia To CABE Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today suggested that the CBSE, NCERT and other state education bodies reduce the syllabus by 50 per cent.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia today suggested that the CBSE, NCERT and other state education bodies reduce the syllabus by 50 per cent. Sisodia, who is also Delhi's Education Minister made the suggestion at the 65th Central Advisory Board of Education (CABE) meeting chaired by HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar today.



"As long as the sword of syllabus completion hangs over the teachers they can never shift their attention to learning outcomes," he said during the meeting.



Sisodia also suggested that the problem of terrorism and global warming would be found through education only.



"The time has come when all the education ministers put their heads together to assure the country that they will bring the solution of terrorism through education. We will bring the solution of terrorism and global warming through education," he said.



"Until now we have been using education as a tool to reduce poverty or provide employment and eradicate poverty and have found ourself successful to a large extent, but we have never used education as a tool to solve problems like terrorism," he added.



