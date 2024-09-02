CBSE Sample Paper 2025 Released For Classes 10 To 12 Skill Subjects, Check Download Link

CBSE Sample Papers 2025: Steps To Download
- Visit the official website of CBSE, cbseacademic.nic.in
- Click on the "CBSE Skill Education" section on the homepage
- Select the "Sample Paper" link
- Check and download the sample question papers
- Print the papers if you prefer to study offline
The CBSE has released sample question papers for various subjects such as Retail, Information Technology, Web Application, Financial Market Management, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, Healthcare, Insurance, Horticulture, Typography & Computer Application, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Multimedia, Taxation, Cost Accounting, Office Procedures & Practices, and Shorthand (English) and more.
The official notification states: "As per the revised Affiliation Bye-laws of the Board, a school does not have to apply separately for introducing any additional subject(s), including Skill subject(s), except Physics, Chemistry, and/or Biology. The school shall fill in the details in the OASIS form and provide the required information."
In June of this year, CBSE announced revisions to the curriculum and content for various skill subjects, effective from the 2024-25 academic year. These changes will impact courses such as Web Application for Class 11, Information Technology for Class 10, and Artificial Intelligence for Classes 9 and 11. In an official notification, CBSE informed stakeholders of these updates and encouraged them to visit the board's website for detailed information. The CBSE's initiative aims to better prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving technological landscape.