CBSE Sample Paper 2025 Released For Classes 10 To 12 Skill Subjects, Check Download Link

The CBSE has released sample question papers for various subjects such as Retail, Information Technology, Web Application and more.

Students can access the sample papers by visiting the official website.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Sample Papers for 2024-25 for skill education subjects for classes 9 to 12. Students who will appear for the CBSE Board Exams in 2025 can access the sample papers by visiting the official website, cbseacademic.nic.in.

CBSE Sample Papers 2025: Steps To Download

The CBSE has released sample question papers for various subjects such as Retail, Information Technology, Web Application, Financial Market Management, Tourism, Beauty and Wellness, Agriculture, Front Office Operations, Banking, Marketing, Healthcare, Insurance, Horticulture, Typography & Computer Application, Geospatial Technology, Electrical Technology, Electronics Technology, Multimedia, Taxation, Cost Accounting, Office Procedures & Practices, and Shorthand (English) and more.

The official notification states: "As per the revised Affiliation Bye-laws of the Board, a school does not have to apply separately for introducing any additional subject(s), including Skill subject(s), except Physics, Chemistry, and/or Biology. The school shall fill in the details in the OASIS form and provide the required information."

In June of this year, CBSE announced revisions to the curriculum and content for various skill subjects, effective from the 2024-25 academic year. These changes will impact courses such as Web Application for Class 11, Information Technology for Class 10, and Artificial Intelligence for Classes 9 and 11. In an official notification, CBSE informed stakeholders of these updates and encouraged them to visit the board's website for detailed information. The CBSE's initiative aims to better prepare students with the skills and knowledge needed for the evolving technological landscape.

