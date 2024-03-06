CBSE Releases Vacancies For Various Positions, Check Salary, Eligibility

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has invited applications from eligible professionals for various roles. The hiring for the job roles will be done on the basis of direct recruitment through All India Competitive Examination.

The following vacancies have been released by the CBSE-

Assistant Secretary (Administration) with Pay Level-10

Assistant Secretary (Academics) with Pay Level 10

Assistant Secretary (Skill Education) with Pay Level-10

Assistant Secretary (Training) with Pay Level-10

Accounts Officer with Pay Level-10

Junior Engineer with Pay Level-6

Junior Translation Officer with Pay Level-6

Accountant with Pay Level-4

Junior Accountant with Pay Level-2

The board noted that Interested candidates may apply online through the CBSE website www.cbse.nic.in. The board will not accept any other means/mode of submission of applications. After selection, candidates may be posted anywhere in India.

CBSE also noted that the number of vacancies advertised is tentative and may decrease or increase.

For complete details about the eligibility criteria, salary, examination fee etc candidates can visit the official website of the the CBSE.