CBSE Releases Revised Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Complete Date Sheet Here
CBSE Class 10, 12 Board exams to begin in February.
  • CBSE released revised Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule for 2026 due to postponement.
  • Class 10 exams now start on February 17 and end on March 10, 2026 with single shift timings.
  • Major subjects have new exam dates.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. The board had earlier announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, citing administrative reasons.

The revised schedule released by the board has several major papers rescheduled to new dates. Here is the complete date sheet for Class10 board exam: 

Class 10 board exam revised time table:

Day, Date and Time Subject codeSubject name
Tuesday February 17, 2026
10:30 am to 1:30 pm041Mathematics Standard
241Mathematics Basic
Wednesday February 18, 2026064Home  Science
Friday February 20, 2026407Beauty and Wellness
412Marketing and Sales 
415Multi-media
416Multi-skill, Foundation course
418Physical activity trainer
419Data Science
Saturday 21 February 2026101English Communicative
184English Language and Literature
Monday February 23, 2026 003Urdu Course A
004Punjabi 
005Bengali
006Tamil 
009Marathi
010Gujarati
011Manipuri
089Telugu-Telangana
Tuesday February 24, 2026154Elements of Business
303Urdu Course B
Wednesday February 25, 2026086Science
Thursday February 26, 2026401Retail
403Security
404Automotive
405Introduction to Financial Markets
406Introduction to Tourism
408Agriculture
409Food production
410Front Office Operation
411Banking and Insurance
413Health care
414Apparel
420Electronics and Hardware
421Foundation Skill for Sciences
422Design Thinking and Innovation
Friday February 27, 2026165Computer Applications
402Information Technology
417Artificial Intelligence
Saturday February 28, 2026016Arabic
119Sanskrit (Communicative)
122Sanskrit
131Rai
132Gurung
133Tamang
134Sherpa
Monday March 2, 2026002Hindi Course A
085Hindi Course B
Thursday March 5,2026008Sindhi
012Malayalam
013Odia
014Assamese
015Kannada
091Kokborok
Friday March 6, 2026049Painting
Saturday March 7, 2026087Social Science
Monday March 9, 2026007Telugu
021Russian
023Persian
024Nepali
025Limboo
026Lepcha
031Carnatic Music (Vocal)
032Carnatic Music Mel Ins
033Carnatic Music Per Ins
034Hindustani Music Vocal
036Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
035Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
136Thai
Tuesday March 10, 2026018French
017Tibetan
020German
076National Cadet Cops
088Bhoti
092Bodo
093Tangkhul
094Japanese
095Bhutia
096Spanish
097Kashmiri
098Mizo
099Bahasa Melayu
254Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

Students appearing for the board exams are advised to check the revised schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. The Class 10 and Class 12 papers on the first day will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students appearing for Class 12 exams can click on the following link for the complete schedule for Class 12. 

Show full article

