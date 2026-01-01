CBSE Releases Revised Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Complete Date Sheet Here

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. The board had earlier announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, citing administrative reasons.

The revised schedule released by the board has several major papers rescheduled to new dates. Here is the complete date sheet for Class10 board exam:

Class 10 board exam revised time table:

Day, Date and Time Subject code Subject name Tuesday February 17, 2026 10:30 am to 1:30 pm 041 Mathematics Standard 241 Mathematics Basic Wednesday February 18, 2026 064 Home Science Friday February 20, 2026 407 Beauty and Wellness 412 Marketing and Sales 415 Multi-media 416 Multi-skill, Foundation course 418 Physical activity trainer 419 Data Science Saturday 21 February 2026 101 English Communicative 184 English Language and Literature Monday February 23, 2026 003 Urdu Course A 004 Punjabi 005 Bengali 006 Tamil 009 Marathi 010 Gujarati 011 Manipuri 089 Telugu-Telangana Tuesday February 24, 2026 154 Elements of Business 303 Urdu Course B Wednesday February 25, 2026 086 Science Thursday February 26, 2026 401 Retail 403 Security 404 Automotive 405 Introduction to Financial Markets 406 Introduction to Tourism 408 Agriculture 409 Food production 410 Front Office Operation 411 Banking and Insurance 413 Health care 414 Apparel 420 Electronics and Hardware 421 Foundation Skill for Sciences 422 Design Thinking and Innovation Friday February 27, 2026 165 Computer Applications 402 Information Technology 417 Artificial Intelligence Saturday February 28, 2026 016 Arabic 119 Sanskrit (Communicative) 122 Sanskrit 131 Rai 132 Gurung 133 Tamang 134 Sherpa Monday March 2, 2026 002 Hindi Course A 085 Hindi Course B Thursday March 5,2026 008 Sindhi 012 Malayalam 013 Odia 014 Assamese 015 Kannada 091 Kokborok Friday March 6, 2026 049 Painting Saturday March 7, 2026 087 Social Science Monday March 9, 2026 007 Telugu 021 Russian 023 Persian 024 Nepali 025 Limboo 026 Lepcha 031 Carnatic Music (Vocal) 032 Carnatic Music Mel Ins 033 Carnatic Music Per Ins 034 Hindustani Music Vocal 036 Hindustani Music (Per Ins) 035 Hindustani Music (Mel Ins) 136 Thai Tuesday March 10, 2026 018 French 017 Tibetan 020 German 076 National Cadet Cops 088 Bhoti 092 Bodo 093 Tangkhul 094 Japanese 095 Bhutia 096 Spanish 097 Kashmiri 098 Mizo 099 Bahasa Melayu 254 Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy

Students appearing for the board exams are advised to check the revised schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. The Class 10 and Class 12 papers on the first day will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Students appearing for Class 12 exams can click on the following link for the complete schedule for Class 12.