CBSE Releases Revised Schedule For Class 10, 12 Board Exams 2026, Check Complete Date Sheet Here

- CBSE released revised Class 10 and 12 board exam schedule for 2026 due to postponement.
- Class 10 exams now start on February 17 and end on March 10, 2026 with single shift timings.
- Major subjects have new exam dates.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the revised schedule for Class 10 and 12 board exams 2026. The board had earlier announced the postponement of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations originally scheduled for March 3, 2026, citing administrative reasons.
The revised schedule released by the board has several major papers rescheduled to new dates. Here is the complete date sheet for Class10 board exam:
Class 10 board exam revised time table:
|Day, Date and Time
|Subject code
|Subject name
|Tuesday February 17, 2026
|10:30 am to 1:30 pm
|041
|Mathematics Standard
|241
|Mathematics Basic
|Wednesday February 18, 2026
|064
|Home Science
|Friday February 20, 2026
|407
|Beauty and Wellness
|412
|Marketing and Sales
|415
|Multi-media
|416
|Multi-skill, Foundation course
|418
|Physical activity trainer
|419
|Data Science
|Saturday 21 February 2026
|101
|English Communicative
|184
|English Language and Literature
|Monday February 23, 2026
|003
|Urdu Course A
|004
|Punjabi
|005
|Bengali
|006
|Tamil
|009
|Marathi
|010
|Gujarati
|011
|Manipuri
|089
|Telugu-Telangana
|Tuesday February 24, 2026
|154
|Elements of Business
|303
|Urdu Course B
|Wednesday February 25, 2026
|086
|Science
|Thursday February 26, 2026
|401
|Retail
|403
|Security
|404
|Automotive
|405
|Introduction to Financial Markets
|406
|Introduction to Tourism
|408
|Agriculture
|409
|Food production
|410
|Front Office Operation
|411
|Banking and Insurance
|413
|Health care
|414
|Apparel
|420
|Electronics and Hardware
|421
|Foundation Skill for Sciences
|422
|Design Thinking and Innovation
|Friday February 27, 2026
|165
|Computer Applications
|402
|Information Technology
|417
|Artificial Intelligence
|Saturday February 28, 2026
|016
|Arabic
|119
|Sanskrit (Communicative)
|122
|Sanskrit
|131
|Rai
|132
|Gurung
|133
|Tamang
|134
|Sherpa
|Monday March 2, 2026
|002
|Hindi Course A
|085
|Hindi Course B
|Thursday March 5,2026
|008
|Sindhi
|012
|Malayalam
|013
|Odia
|014
|Assamese
|015
|Kannada
|091
|Kokborok
|Friday March 6, 2026
|049
|Painting
|Saturday March 7, 2026
|087
|Social Science
|Monday March 9, 2026
|007
|Telugu
|021
|Russian
|023
|Persian
|024
|Nepali
|025
|Limboo
|026
|Lepcha
|031
|Carnatic Music (Vocal)
|032
|Carnatic Music Mel Ins
|033
|Carnatic Music Per Ins
|034
|Hindustani Music Vocal
|036
|Hindustani Music (Per Ins)
|035
|Hindustani Music (Mel Ins)
|136
|Thai
|Tuesday March 10, 2026
|018
|French
|017
|Tibetan
|020
|German
|076
|National Cadet Cops
|088
|Bhoti
|092
|Bodo
|093
|Tangkhul
|094
|Japanese
|095
|Bhutia
|096
|Spanish
|097
|Kashmiri
|098
|Mizo
|099
|Bahasa Melayu
|254
|Elements of Book Keeping and Accountancy
Students appearing for the board exams are advised to check the revised schedule and plan their preparation accordingly. The Class 10 and Class 12 papers on the first day will be conducted in a single shift from 10:30 am to 1:30 pm.
