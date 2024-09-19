CBSE Registration For Class 9 And 11 Ongoing, Check Last Date To Register

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the registration process for students of Class 9 and 11. The registrations that began on September 18 would conclude by October 11 without any late fee. With late fee the applications can be filled by October 24, 2024. Schools affiliated with the CBSE board can get their students registered on the official website of the board-cbse.gov.in.

These students would be appearing in the board exam in 2026.

The registration of students in Class 9 and 11 will make sure that details about the students are included in the database. Only those students whose details are included in the database are eligible to appear in the board exam.



As per the official notice released on cbse.gov.in, only those students will be allowed to appear in classes 10, 12 board exams in the 2026 session, whose names and details would be submitted by respective schools.



The board has also asked the schools to enter the correct details of students during the registration process. The schools should not commit any mistake while entering the personal details of the students. The data given in the registration will be mentioned in the CBSE class 10 and 12 marksheets.

Steps to register for CBSE class 9, 11