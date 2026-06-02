CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: How To Apply And Complete Aadhaar Authentication

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday activated the portal for verification of marks and re-evaluation for students who appeared in the board examinations.

Step by step guide for re-evaluation:

Students can log in through their accounts on the board's website.

They can choose either or both services based on their needs.

Aadhaar number is required to access the portal.

If a student doesn't have their own Aadhaar, the Aadhaar used must match the name, date of birth, and gender in the application.

Students can:

Request rectification of issues in scanned answer sheets.

Request re-evaluation of specific answers if unsatisfied with marks.

CBSE will review requests and communicate outcomes.

No offline applications will be accepted.

Late requests after the deadline will not be considered.

Fees:

Verification of answer sheets: Rs 100 per answer book.

Re-evaluation: Rs 25 per question.

Payment methods: UPI, credit card, debit card, or net banking.

Timelines:

Portal for Verification of Issues in supplied scanned copies of answer books and Re-evaluation of answers will remain open from 02.06.2026 (Tuesday) to 06.06.2026 (Saturday) (Midnight).

Re-evaluation application rules:

Students can apply online to resolve issues in scanned answer books, such as missing pages, supplementary sheets, maps/graphs, blurred pages, wrong answer book, or evaluation against a different set. Multiple issues and subjects can be included in a single application, but all requests must be added before final submission. Once the 'Freeze and Proceed to Payment' button is clicked, details cannot be edited. The application is considered submitted only after successful online payment. Only one application per student is allowed, and its status can be tracked and downloaded through the portal.

Aadhar authentication:

For security reasons, Aadhar authentication is also included. For children who do not have Aadhaar, the parent's, relative's or guardian's Aadhaar details may be used. In this case, the Aadhaar Name, Date of Birth and Gender must be of the person whose Aadhaar number is used. To authenticate, students need to log in using their roll number, school name and date of birth.

For more details students are advised to visit the official website of the board.