CBSE Data Shows 1 In 4 Class 12 Students Applied For Scanned Answer Sheets

CBSE Re-evaluation 2026: Nearly one in four Class 12 students, about 23 per cent of those who appeared for the board examinations this year, applied for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets, according to data released by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) as of May 26, 2026.

The board said it received 4,04,319 applications for scanned answer books out of a total of 17,68,968 students who appeared in the examination. The figure points to a substantial number of post-result requests seeking access to evaluated scripts amid the board's expanded digital assessment system.

Large volume of digital requests processed

In its post-result status update issued at 6:00 PM on May 26, the CBSE said it continues to provide scanned copies of evaluated answer books through its designated portal and registered email services.

The bulletin outlined the following status:

Applications received: 4,04,319

Answer books requested: 11,31,961

Answer books furnished digitally: 8,98,214

The board added that all pending requests are expected to be completed by May 27, 2026. It also confirmed that the verification and re-evaluation window will open on May 29, 2026.

Exam participation and results

For the Class 12 examinations, 17,80,365 students registered, of whom 17,68,968 appeared. A total of 15,07,109 candidates cleared the exam. The tests were conducted between February 17 and April 10, 2026 across the country.

Large-scale digital evaluation under OSM

CBSE conducted evaluation of answer sheets of Class 12 board exams through its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system at scale this year, describing it as its largest digital assessment exercise so far. A total of 98,66,622 answer books were evaluated through the system.

The board said the OSM system has been introduced in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) to improve transparency, reduce human error, and streamline the evaluation process by eliminating manual handling of answer sheets.

Concerns raised over evaluation process

Despite the scale of implementation, several students reported operational issues during the post-result access process. These included delays in downloading scanned copies, intermittent portal disruptions, and instances where candidates alleged receiving incorrect or unclear answer scripts.

Some students also claimed that certain scanned copies were blurred and difficult to read, raising concerns over the consistency of digital document quality.

Hacker claim and CBSE clarification

A 19-year-old student claimed he breached CBSE's On-Screen Marking system in February 2026, alleging access through a portal hosted at cbse.onmark.co.in.

CBSE rejected the allegation, stating that the portal cited is not part of its live evaluation infrastructure. The board clarified that it is a testing environment used only for internal review and does not contain any actual examination data, including marks or evaluation records.

Counterclaims shared online

Following CBSE's response, the 19-year-old student, identified on social media as Nisarga, disputed the clarification, claiming he accessed what he described as production data. He also shared screenshots alleging vulnerabilities across related subdomains.

In subsequent posts, he circulated a video claiming a security lapse that, according to him, exposed a master password that could potentially allow unauthorized access to sensitive systems.

CBSE has not issued any further detailed response to these counterclaims at the time of reporting.