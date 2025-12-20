CBSE Organises Orientation For Hub And Spoke Schools, Check Details To Apply

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is organising an orientation program for CBSE Hub and Spoke Schools. The CBSE Hub and Spoke School Model is a strategic initiative by the board to promote collaborative learning and optimal resource sharing among affiliated schools. As per the initiative, CBSE has directed schools to depute at least two representatives, preferably Principal/Vice Principal and Counselor/Wellness Teacher, for participation in the program.

The interactive program aims at strengthening the network of participating schools. It will promote and facilitate seamless execution of the model for student well-being. Schools participating in the event are not required to submit any fees as there is no registration fee.

How to join the programme

The Hub and Spoke schools of CBSE may join the programme through the registration link given here as per following schedule:

Date and Time: December 26, 2025 (Friday) (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM)

December 26, 2025 (Friday) (10:00 AM - 2:00 PM) Venue : Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Vidyashram, Opp OTS KM Munshi Marg Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302015

Bhartiya Vidya Bhavan's Vidyashram, Opp OTS KM Munshi Marg Jaipur, Rajasthan, 302015 Registration Link : https://forms.gle/nSb4VR6d2ykZGoFp7

Objectives