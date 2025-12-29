Advertisement

CBSE Opens Correction Window For Direct Recruitment Quota 2026

Candidates can correct personal details educational qualifications photo signature and post preferences once.

  • CBSE opened the correction window for DRQ 2026 exams for Groups A, B, and C candidates
  • Candidates can edit personal details and preferences on the official website till Tuesday 23:59
  • Only one-time correction is allowed; candidates must verify details carefully before submission
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education on Monday opened the correction window for the Direct Recruitment Quota (DRQ) 2026 examination for Groups A, B and C. Candidates can visit the official website to make corrections.

The correction window will be live till Tuesday around 23.59 pm. During this period only one-time correction is allowed, so candidates are advised to check twice before making corrections. After this, no corrections will be entertained.

What can be edited:

Candidate's name (spelling), father's name, mother's name, gender, nationality, educational qualifications, photograph or signature (only if there is any mistake or error) and options or order of preference (if applied for multiple posts).

Steps to apply:

1. Visit the official website

2. Navigate to the DRQ 2026 notification

3. Click the application correction window

4. Log in using your credentials

5. Edit details (if any)

6. Recheck twice (only one time correction will be allowed)

7. Submit fee (if required)

8. Save a copy for future reference

