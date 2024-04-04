CBSE Offering Skill Subjects In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

New Delhi:
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced skill subjects in the school curriculum to integrate 21st century skills in educational systems. Students of Class 11 have the option to choose from around 43 electives along with the main subject. The electives can be opted as per the scheme of studies offered by the respective schools.
The skill subjects have been designed to enhance the employability and entrepreneurship skills of the students. Some of the newly introduced elective subjects include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Physical Activity Trainer, Land Transportation Associate, Electronics & Hardware and Design Thinking & Innovation.
The curriculum and the study material for the skill electives are available on the CBSE academic website under the tab ‘Skill Education'. Students can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the list of electives offered by the board.
The list is available in the Senior Secondary School, Curriculum 2024-25.
Some of the Elective subjects offered by CBSE:
- Retail
- Sales Associate
- Information Technology
- IT Help Desk Assistant
- Web Application
- Web Developer
- Automotive
- Automotive Service Technician
- Financial Markets Management
- Equity Dealer/Mutual Fund Agent
- Tourism
- Tour Guide
- Beauty and Wellness
- Beauty Therapist
- Agriculture
- Agriculture Extension Worker
- Food Production
- Trainee Commie
- Front Office operations
- Counter Sales Executive
- Banking
- Sales Executive (Banking Product)
- Marketing
- Marketing Executive
- Health Care
- General Duty Assistant
- Insurance
- Sales Executive (Insurance)
- Horticulture
- Floriculturist (Protected)/Entrepreneur
- Typography and Computer Application
- Executive Assistant
- Geospatial Technology
- GIS Operator
- Electrical Technology
- Field Technician – Other Home
- Electronic Technology
- Installation Technician
- Multi-media
- Animator
- Taxation
- Assistant Tax
- Consultant/GST Accounts
- Assistant
- Cost Accounting
- JR Accountant
- Artificial Intelligence
- Data Science
- Physical Activity Trainer
- Primary Years Physical
- Activity Facilitator
- Land Transportation Associate
- Electronics and Hardware
- Installation Technician – Computing and Peripherals
- Design Thinking and Innovation