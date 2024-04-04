CBSE Offering Skill Subjects In Artificial Intelligence, Data Science

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently introduced skill subjects in the school curriculum to integrate 21st century skills in educational systems. Students of Class 11 have the option to choose from around 43 electives along with the main subject. The electives can be opted as per the scheme of studies offered by the respective schools.

The skill subjects have been designed to enhance the employability and entrepreneurship skills of the students. Some of the newly introduced elective subjects include Artificial Intelligence, Data Science, Physical Activity Trainer, Land Transportation Associate, Electronics & Hardware and Design Thinking & Innovation.

The curriculum and the study material for the skill electives are available on the CBSE academic website under the tab ‘Skill Education'. Students can visit the official website of the CBSE to check the list of electives offered by the board.

The list is available in the Senior Secondary School, Curriculum 2024-25.

Some of the Elective subjects offered by CBSE: