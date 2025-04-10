CBSE Notifies Schools To Make Corrections In LOC Data By This Date

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification providing an opportunity to school authorities to make correction in the particulars of candidates so that a correct result and marks statement are provided to them. The correction facility for all schools was opened on April 9, 2025 and will close on April 17, 2025.

The processing fees of Rs 1,000 per candidates will be charged for making correction in the record of regular candidates. The fee will be deposited by the schools to the regional office concerned.

The type of request for corrections/updates that are allowed in the forms include:

Mother/Father name interchange

Photo correction

Date of birth is permitted as per rules and based on supporting documents.

Updation in Single child field

Correction in the Gender

Only minor correction will be permitted in case change is required in the name for mother/father

Change of category from General to OBC is not allowed.

The notification has been issued as many schools submitted wrong data to the board despite repeated instructions. These schools thereafter request the board for making various corrections in the candidate's particulars.

CBSE has repeatedly asked the schools to ensure that the spelling of the name of student/mother/father is correct and is as per School Record/Admission and withdrawal register maintained by the school. The board has noted that it will not accept any correction request after this and data finalised will be used for providing marks statement to the candidates.

The schools must make sure that the date of birth entered in the data is correct and is as per School Record/ Admission and Withdrawal Register maintained by the school.

