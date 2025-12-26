Advertisement

CBSE Issues Safety Guidelines To Prevent Dog-Bite Incidents In Schools

CBSE issues guidelines for awareness and stray dog removal in schools to prevent dog bites.

The directions have been issued in view of ruling of the Supreme Court.
  • CBSE directs schools to implement safety measures to prevent dog-bite incidents
  • Schools must conduct awareness sessions on animal safety and first-aid for bites
  • Schools to secure premises with fencing, gates, and designate a Nodal Officer
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification directing schools to take necessary safety measures to prevent dog-bite incidents and ensure the well-being of students and staff. The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling emphasising the safety and security of children.

Schools are required to conduct awareness sessions for students and staff on preventive behavior around animals, first-aid in case of bites, and immediate reporting protocols. They must also identify vulnerable areas and remove stray dogs from school premises in coordination with local authorities

Key directives include:

  • Ensuring school premises are secured with adequate fencing, boundary walls, and gates
  • Designating a Nodal Officer for upkeep and cleanliness, with details displayed at the entrance
  • Conducting regular inspections (at least quarterly) to ensure no stray dog habitat exists near school premises
  • Implementing effective waste disposal and drainage systems
  • Following guidelines on School Safety and Security for holistic well-being
  • Undertaking activities recommended by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for rabies elimination.

The directions have been issued in view of recent ruling of the Supreme Court emphasising the safety, security and well-being of children. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Prevention of Dog-bite Incidents and Management of Stray Dogs in institutional premises.

