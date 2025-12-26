CBSE Issues Safety Guidelines To Prevent Dog-Bite Incidents In Schools

- CBSE directs schools to implement safety measures to prevent dog-bite incidents
- Schools must conduct awareness sessions on animal safety and first-aid for bites
- Schools to secure premises with fencing, gates, and designate a Nodal Officer
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification directing schools to take necessary safety measures to prevent dog-bite incidents and ensure the well-being of students and staff. The move follows a recent Supreme Court ruling emphasising the safety and security of children.
Schools are required to conduct awareness sessions for students and staff on preventive behavior around animals, first-aid in case of bites, and immediate reporting protocols. They must also identify vulnerable areas and remove stray dogs from school premises in coordination with local authorities
Key directives include:
- Ensuring school premises are secured with adequate fencing, boundary walls, and gates
- Designating a Nodal Officer for upkeep and cleanliness, with details displayed at the entrance
- Conducting regular inspections (at least quarterly) to ensure no stray dog habitat exists near school premises
- Implementing effective waste disposal and drainage systems
- Following guidelines on School Safety and Security for holistic well-being
- Undertaking activities recommended by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for rabies elimination.
The directions have been issued in view of recent ruling of the Supreme Court emphasising the safety, security and well-being of children. The Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Government of India, has issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) on Prevention of Dog-bite Incidents and Management of Stray Dogs in institutional premises.