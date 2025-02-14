CBSE Issues Notice On Role Of Schooling In Student Success

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification highlighting the role of regular schooling in the success of students. The board noted that regular schools provide a structured learning environment that nurtures not just academic excellence but also essential life skills, social interaction, and emotional well-being.

The board said that it is crucial that students, parents, and educators prioritise institutions that align with national education standards and uphold the true essence of learning. "While coaching institutes may supplement learning, they cannot replace the comprehensive educational experience offered by a full-fledged school system. Success in competitive exams should not come at the cost of quality education and overall development," CBSE added.



The board cited a recent report in a leading national newspaper that highlighted the success of a student in the JEE (Mains) examination, attributing his achievement to enrolment in a non-attending (dummy) school.



"While the accomplishment of the student is commendable, it is imperative to address certain misleading implications in the report. It has been found out that the institution with which the student was enrolled namely SGN Public School, H-243, Kunwar Singh Nagar, Nangloi, Delhi-110041, was disaffiliated by the Board last year. The Board has conducted surprise inspection of the school by a two-member committee and it was established that the school was sponsoring non attending students, besides multiple other violations of Board norms. This raises concerns about the legitimacy of school's academic practices and underscores the need for students to pursue their education through recognised institutions that adhere to national educational standards," reads the official notification by the board.



CBSE had earlier issued show cause notice to 29 schools across the country in January for violating rules and regulations of the board. Inspections were carried out in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024.

