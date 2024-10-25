CBSE Issues Circular On Updating Names Of Schools Under PM Shri Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification directing schools to submit their application through online mode for getting the name of their school prefixed with 'PM SHRI'. The schools can register on CBSE SARAS portal https://saras.cbse.gov.in/SARAS under 'Change in Name of School' category, as and when the online link is re-opened by the board.

The CBSE SARAS portal for the session 2025-26 is closed as of now. The schools can submit their applications as and when the link is re-opened next year.

CBSE noted that all concerned schools will have to mandatorily apply for the same through online mode and upload the approval letter issued by Ministry of Education, Government of India to the school in this regard.

The board released the notification as it was receiving requests from the concerned schools for updating their respective school names for selection under the PM School for Rising India Scheme of the government.

Prime Minister's Schools for Rising India (PM SHRI) scheme, launched on September 7, 2022, is an ambitious scheme of the Modi government to impart high-quality education to students and equip them with 21st-century skills, in order to make them ‘future-ready'.

The flagship scheme, with an outlay of Rs 27,000 for five years – to be shared by the Centre and states will work towards upgrading about 14,500 schools into ‘exemplar' institutions across the country, by showcasing the implementation of the National Education Policy 2020.

Under the scheme, Centrally operated, state govt-run schools along with Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) and Navodaya Vidyalayas (NVs) are set to upgraded into ‘model' schools, pan India.



