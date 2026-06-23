CBSE Introduces 40:60 Scheme For Class 12 Gulf After Exam Cancelled

The Central Board of Secondary Education has introduced a new marking system for Class 12 private students in seven Gulf countries where board exams were cancelled due to tensions in West Asia.

The Centre informed the Supreme Court about this new rule, which was issued on June 21. It applies to students in Bahrain, Iran, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE.

The new system is meant for students who could not take their exams because of the situation.

How marks will be calculated

Under this system, marks will be given using a 40:60 formula.

40% marks will come from Class 10 theory scores

60% marks will come from the student's last Class 12 exam attempt

CBSE said this method is being used because private students do not have school-based marks like internal assessments or pre-board exams.

Supreme Court case

The issue came up in the Supreme Court after a student from Saudi Arabia complained about his Class 12 improvement exam result not being declared. He said regular students were evaluated earlier, but private students were left out.

During the hearing, the government told the court that the student's result had already been calculated under the new rule and shared with him.

The government also said students who are not happy with their marks can appear again in the next CBSE board exam.

After this, the Supreme Court closed the case but allowed the student to take further legal steps if needed.