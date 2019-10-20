CBSE Extends Last Date To Apply For Single Girl Child Merit Scholarship

CBSE has extended the last date to apply for Single Girl Child merit scholarship

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has extended the last date to apply for Single Girl Child (SGC) Merit Scholarship. Earlier, the last date to apply online for the scholarship was October 18, but now eligible students can apply for the scholarship till October 31.

According to a latest circular issued by CBSE, the last date to apply for the CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child for + 2 studies - 2019 is October 31. The last date for renewal of online applications of

CBSE Merit Scholarship Scheme for Single Girl Child 10th Pass awarded in 2018 is also October 31 and the last date to submit hard copy of the application (renewal only) is November 25, 2019.

The scholarship application link is available on the CBSE website, 'cbse.nic.in'.

Under this scheme CBSE provides merit scholarship to the meritorious female students who are single girl child in their family, who are the only child of their parents, and have passed the CBSE Class 10 Examination with 60% or more marks and are continuing their further school education of Class 11 and 12.

"The number of scholarships for a particular year shall be variable and shall be awarded to all such "Single Girl Students" who have secured 60% or more marks in the CBSE Class X Examination in that year."

Only those Single Girl Child who are studying in Class 11 and 12 in a CBSE affiliated school where tuition fee is not more than Rs. 1,500 per month during the academic year, will be considered for the purpose.

