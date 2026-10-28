From Himalayas To Moon, CBSE's Experience Centre Offers Immersive Learning

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Experience Centre was inaugurated at the CBSE Integrated Complex in Dwarka, New Delhi, on Tuesday by Union Minister for Education Pralhad Joshi. The Centre aims to provide students with an immersive learning environment that extends beyond textbooks and promotes experiential learning.

Established at the CBSE headquarters, the Centre allows students to explore the evolution of education, engage with emerging technologies, and gain insights into future career opportunities.

Speaking at the inauguration, Joshi stressed the need to move beyond rote learning and an excessive focus on examination scores. He called for an education system that recognises students' individual interests, abilities, and learning capacities.

He said learning should extend beyond textbooks, enabling students to understand concepts, apply their knowledge, and build confidence through real-life experiences.

The Minister said the CBSE Experience Centre aligns with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which emphasises experiential and holistic learning. He added that such initiatives could foster curiosity, encourage independent thinking and creativity, and equip students to face challenges with greater confidence.

Highlighting the importance of practical learning, Joshi said students should not merely study scientific concepts but also observe, experiment, and understand them through hands-on activities.

Speaking about the role of Atal Tinkering Labs in promoting innovation and scientific temper, he said 10,000 such labs were already operational across the country. The government has also decided to establish 50,000 additional labs, he added.

Joshi said education should equip young people with the knowledge, skills, and values needed to contribute meaningfully to society and the nation's development. He also highlighted the need to prepare students for the evolving demands of the global workforce, given India's growing potential in technology, manufacturing, and innovation.

Referring to the recently launched Seva First Innovation Challenge, the Minister said opportunities for practical experimentation and problem-solving could help nurture the next generation of innovators.

CBSE Experience Centre: Key Attractions

The Centre introduces students to the history of the Earth through a visual and interactive geological timeline spanning millions of years.

It also features interactive exhibits designed to help students explore career options and understand how professions may evolve in the future. These include 'Career Explorer', 'Future of Professions', and 'Magic Mirror: Future You'. The exhibits enable visitors to discover different career paths and gain insights into the changing nature of work.

The experience also includes holographic interactions featuring eminent personalities such as BR Ambedkar and A P J Abdul Kalam.

Another attraction, 'Eduverse', combines motion-based interactions with multisensory elements to take visitors on an immersive journey through diverse natural landscapes. The experience spans forests, oceans, and the Himalayas before extending to the Moon and other planets.

The journey then returns to Earth with a message about the interconnectedness of natural systems and the role every individual plays in the living planet.