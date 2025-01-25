CBSE Directs Schools To Adopt APAAR ID As Primary Student Identifier

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a notification regarding the implementation of the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID as the primary identification system for students. This initiative, launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE), is aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and supports the Prime Minister's vision of 'Digital India.'

What is APAAR ID?



The APAAR ID is a unique 12-digit identification number designed to consolidate students' academic and extracurricular records on a secure digital platform. Integrated with the DigiLocker ecosystem, it allows students to store and access achievements, exam results, learning outcomes, and participation in events such as Olympiads, sports, and skill-training programmes.

This initiative advances the "One Nation, One Student ID" mission, ensuring a continuous and accessible digital identity throughout a student's academic journey.

Data Security And Monitoring



The APAAR ID system prioritises data security and privacy. Sensitive information is masked while sharing with authorized entities, adhering to strict security standards. To facilitate the implementation process, CBSE has introduced the "APAAR ID Monitoring (AIM)" platform, which enables schools to monitor ID generation.

For additional support, a toll-free helpline, 1800-889-3511, has been set up to address queries from schools.

"In alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the vision of the Hon'ble Prime Minister for a 'Digital India,' the Ministry of Education (MoE) is implementing the Automated Permanent Academic Account Registry (APAAR) ID system for students. This initiative aims to create a seamless, lifelong digital identity for every student, promoting transparency, accountability, and efficiency in academic record management," CBSE stated.

Students and schools are encouraged to visit the official CBSE website for further information about the APAAR ID system.

Key Objectives Of APAAR ID

Unified Recordkeeping: Consolidates academic and extracurricular achievements in a single platform.

Personalised Learning: Facilitates data-driven decision-making for tailored learning experiences.

Efficient Transfers: Simplifies transitions between schools, districts, or states.

Transparent Administration: Enhances efficiency and accountability in education systems.

Benefits Of APAAR ID

Unified Tracking: Comprehensive monitoring of a student's academic journey, reducing dropout rates and improving outcomes.

Digital Integration: Seamlessly links with DigiLocker for storing and accessing records.

Data Insights: Enables real-time analytics and predictive interventions using consolidated academic data.

Ease of Transition: Simplifies record transfer across schools and states.

Enhanced Education Systems: Integration with Vidya Samiksha Kendra provides detailed analytics on educational performance.

Admission and Exam Support: Serves as the primary identifier for competitive exams like JEE, NEET, and CUET, streamlining the process for students and institutions.

Steps For Schools To Implement APAAR ID

Conduct PTMs:

Schools will organise parent-teacher meetings (PTMs) to introduce the APAAR ID to parents and students, highlighting its benefits and relevance.

Consent Form Distribution:

Schools will distribute physical consent forms to parents, seeking approval for generating APAAR IDs using Aadhaar details.

Student Data Verification:



Administrators will verify student details, such as name, date of birth, and Aadhaar number, through the UDISE+ portal.

APAAR ID Generation:



Schools will generate APAAR IDs using the UDISE+ portal, linked to DigiLocker accounts. Once completed, parents will receive a confirmation SMS.

Distribution and Integration:

APAAR IDs will be provided to parents and students for integration into their academic records.

Error Resolution:

In case of discrepancies, schools will guide parents to Common Service Centres (CSCs) for rectification.