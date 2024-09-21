CBSE CTET: Central Teacher Eligibility Test December 2024 Postponed

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised the exam schedule for the CTET December, 2024. As per the official release, the exam will now be held on December 15 as against December 1 in two shifts from 9:30 am to 12 noon and 2:30 pm to 5 pm. The deadline to submit the online applications is October 16, 2024. The forms should be submitted before 11:59 pm on the last date. The deadline to submit the fee is October 16, 2024.



In case, number of candidates are more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on December 14, 2024.



Steps for registering in the exam:

Step 1: Log on to CTET official web site https://ctet.nic.in

Step 2: Go to the link “Apply Online” and open the same.

Step 3: Fill in the online application form and note down registration No./application No.

Step 4: Upload latest scanned photograph and signature

Step 5: Pay examination fee by debit/credit card and net banking.

Step 6: Print confirmation page for record and future reference.

Candidates from the General/OBC (NCL) category are required to pay Rs 1,000 for one paper and 1,200 for both papers. Applicants from SC/ST/Differently abled person will be required to pay Rs 500 for one paper and Rs 600 for both papers.



All questions in CTET will be Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), with four alternatives out of which one answer will be most appropriate. Each question will carry one mark and there will be no negative marking.



There will be two papers of CTET.

(i) Paper I will be for a candidates who intends to be a teacher for classes 1 to 5.

(ii) Paper 2 will be for a person who intends to be a teacher for classes 6 to 8.