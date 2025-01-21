CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection In Schools, Issues Show-Cause Notices

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show cause notice to 29 schools across the country for violating rules and regulations of the board. Inspections were carried out in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024.
An official notification issued by the board reads, "Upon careful examination of the reports submitted by the inspection teams, it was observed that a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days."
As per the board, the key violations identified include the following:
- Enrollment Irregularities: Instances of enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively endorsing “non-attending” enrolments.
- Non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Norms: Flouting CBSE guidelines for academic and infrastructural standards.
The list of schools that have been issued show cause notice include the following:
- Hope Hall Foundation School Sector-VII Rk Puram Delhi
- Jagriti Public School Ratiya Marg Sangam Vihar Delhi
- Oxford Public School Opp.block-4 Nehru Nagar Delhi
- J N Int School Jagdama Colony Vill Aali Delhi
- Nav Gian Deep Public School Vijaya Enclave Palam Road Delhi
- S D Memorial Vidya Mandir Mahavir Enclave Dwarka Delhi
- Navyug Convent School Sainik Encl-2 Jharoda Delhi
- C R Oasis Convent School Najafgarh Delhi
- New Krishna Model Public School Rawata Delhi
- Central Academy International School, Sect 10 Dwarka Delhi
- Deen Bandhu Public School Delhi
- Brahma Shakti Public School Delhi
- Indraprastha Convent School Delhi
- Richmondd Global School Delhi
- Glorious Public School Delhi
- Aakash International School Delhi
- Holy International School Delhi
- Holy World School Arjun Park Ishwar Colony Najafgarh Delhi
- Sri Chaitanya Techno School
- Narayana Olympiad School Bengaluru, Karnataka
- Raj English School Shivpurava Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
- Happy Model School, Kurahuan 323 Chittupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
- St K C Memorial English School, Naveda Jalhupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
- Satyam International Boriya Gaurichak Patna, Bihar
- Eklavya Educational Complex Palanga Patna, Bihar
- Nirman High School Vastrapur Dashkroi Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- The New Tulip International School, Bopal Ahmedabad, Gujarat
- Modern Educational Academy Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
- Intelligent Public School, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh