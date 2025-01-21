Advertisement

CBSE Conducts Surprise Inspection In Schools, Issues Show-Cause Notices

The inspections were carried out in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru, Patna, Bilaspur, Varanasi and Ahmedabad on December 19, 2024.

Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report.
New Delhi:

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued show cause notice to 29 schools across the country for violating rules and regulations of the board. Inspections were carried out in schools in Delhi on December 18 and in Bengaluru (Karnataka), Patna (Bihar), Bilaspur (Chhattisgarh), Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh), and Ahmedabad (Gujarat) on December 19, 2024.

An official notification issued by the board reads, "Upon careful examination of the reports submitted by the inspection teams, it was observed that a majority of these schools had violated CBSE Affiliation Bye-Laws. CBSE has taken serious note of these violations and has issued show-cause notices to all 29 schools involved. Each school has been provided with a copy of the respective inspection report and has been directed to submit their replies within 30 days."

As per the board, the key violations identified include the following:

  • Enrollment Irregularities: Instances of enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively endorsing “non-attending” enrolments.
  • Non-compliance with Academic and Infrastructural Norms: Flouting CBSE guidelines for academic and infrastructural standards.

The list of schools that have been issued show cause notice include the following: 

  1. Hope Hall Foundation School Sector-VII Rk Puram Delhi
  2. Jagriti Public School Ratiya Marg Sangam Vihar Delhi
  3. Oxford Public School Opp.block-4 Nehru Nagar Delhi
  4. J N Int School Jagdama Colony Vill Aali Delhi
  5. Nav Gian Deep Public School Vijaya Enclave Palam Road Delhi
  6. S D Memorial Vidya Mandir Mahavir Enclave Dwarka Delhi
  7. Navyug Convent School Sainik Encl-2 Jharoda Delhi
  8. C R Oasis Convent School Najafgarh Delhi
  9. New Krishna Model Public School Rawata Delhi
  10. Central Academy International School, Sect 10 Dwarka Delhi
  11. Deen Bandhu Public School Delhi
  12. Brahma Shakti Public School Delhi
  13. Indraprastha Convent School Delhi
  14. Richmondd Global School Delhi
  15. Glorious Public School Delhi
  16. Aakash International School Delhi
  17. Holy International School Delhi
  18. Holy World School Arjun Park Ishwar Colony Najafgarh Delhi
  19. Sri Chaitanya Techno School
  20. Narayana Olympiad School Bengaluru, Karnataka
  21. Raj English School Shivpurava Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  22. Happy Model School, Kurahuan 323 Chittupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  23. St K C Memorial English School, Naveda Jalhupur Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh
  24. Satyam International Boriya Gaurichak Patna, Bihar
  25. Eklavya Educational Complex Palanga Patna, Bihar
  26. Nirman High School Vastrapur Dashkroi Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  27. The New Tulip International School, Bopal Ahmedabad, Gujarat
  28. Modern Educational Academy Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
  29. Intelligent Public School, Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh
CBSE, Cbse Show Cause Notice To Schools, Cbse Schools
