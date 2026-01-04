CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2026: Complete Guide To The Physics Question Paper And Marking Scheme

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 12 or Senior School Certificate exam from February 17 to April 10, 2026. The physics exam for Class 12 students is scheduled for February 20, 2026, from 10.30 am to 1.30 pm.

Physics question paper will have a total of 33 questions, and all questions are compulsory. The paper is divided into five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D, and Section E.

Section A will have a total of 16 questions, including 12 multiple-choice questions and 4 assertion-reasoning questions, each carrying 1 mark. Section B will have 5 questions, each carrying 2 marks, Section C will have 7 questions, each carrying 3 marks, Section D will have 2 case study-based questions, each carrying 4 marks, and Section E will have 3 long-answer questions, each carrying 5 marks.

This paper has no multiple choice questions. However, internal choices are available in two questions in Section B, one in Section C, and all three questions in Section E. Students must answer only one of these options.

Before the test, students should complete the sample question paper at least three times and within three hours. Students' writing speed will increase and their comprehension of the exam format will improve if they practice the sample papers on a regular basis. During the actual board test, it will increase their self-assurance and guarantee better time management.