CBSE Class 12 Board 2018: Preparation Tips For Physics Exam By Expert CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held on March 7, 2018, just a day after English exam

30 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2018: Read Preparation Tips For Physics Exam By Expert Here New Delhi: "CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held on March 7, 2018, just a day after English exam. This means students are getting very less hours to revise Physics," says Dinesh Yadav, PGT (Physics) at G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida. So, according to Mr Yadav, our planning should be to deliver 100% in the exam. The board released the date sheets for the exams last month, according to the date sheet,



Mr Dinesh Yadav outlined these points to score better marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics exam:



1. Make Schedule



Prepare a schedule that contains two columns. First column includes name of chapter and second contains date by which you will finish that chapter.



Make a separate register and note down the name of all derivations of each chapter.



Note down difficult concepts and questions and highlight them, so that you can revise the concept quickly.



Proper schedule will help in preparing the topics within time limit. It creates pressure and we complete our task more effectively.



2. Evaluation



Give test of each chapter that you have prepared, so that you can test yourself. This will help in deciding how much extra effort is required in that chapter.



Test will help in improving your weak areas.



Don't forget to clear your doubts in each chapter.



3. Revision



Revision is utmost important part in physics where you have to deal with so many formulas and units. In physics revision should be done in short interval of time like after every two hours or after preparing 5 derivations. This will help in retaining things for longer duration. It's better to revise one chapter rather than going to prepare next chapter without revising first.



4. Sequence of chapters



In physics some chapter like Semiconductors, Communication and EM waves are completely theoretical and scoring in its nature. So average students must prepare these chapters first. After that they can go for Atom, Nuclei, Dual nature, Optics and then part-1.



5. Topics to be focus:



Derivation, definitions, statements and units.

Devices: Cyclotron, Galvanometer, potentiometer, metre bridge, transformer and AC generator

Instruments: Compound microscope, Astronomical telescope.



6. Practice Sample Paper



Practice minimum 5 sample papers. That will help you in deciding time and word limit when you finally attend the CBSE Class 12 exams. Practicing with previous year's question papers will give idea on the exam paper and level of questions being asked in board exams.



In exam, utilise your question paper reading time in deciding the sequence of questions that you are going to follow. The students may attempt 5 marks questions first.



(With Inputs from Dinesh Yadav, PGT (Physics), G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida)



Click here for more



"CBSE Class 12 Physics exam will be held on March 7, 2018, just a day after English exam. This means students are getting very less hours to revise Physics," says Dinesh Yadav, PGT (Physics) at G.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida. So, according to Mr Yadav, our planning should be to deliver 100% in the exam. The board released the date sheets for the exams last month, according to the date sheet, CBSE Class 10 board exams will be held from March 5 to April 4 while the Class 12 exam will start on March 5 and end on April 12.Mroutlined these points to score better marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics exam:1. Make SchedulePrepare a schedule that contains two columns. First column includes name of chapter and second contains date by which you will finish that chapter.Make a separate register and note down the name of all derivations of each chapter.Note down difficult concepts and questions and highlight them, so that you can revise the concept quickly.Proper schedule will help in preparing the topics within time limit. It creates pressure and we complete our task more effectively.2. EvaluationGive test of each chapter that you have prepared, so that you can test yourself. This will help in deciding how much extra effort is required in that chapter.Test will help in improving your weak areas.Don't forget to clear your doubts in each chapter.3. RevisionRevision is utmost important part in physics where you have to deal with so many formulas and units. In physics revision should be done in short interval of time like after every two hours or after preparing 5 derivations. This will help in retaining things for longer duration. It's better to revise one chapter rather than going to prepare next chapter without revising first.4. Sequence of chaptersIn physics some chapter like Semiconductors, Communication and EM waves are completely theoretical and scoring in its nature. So average students must prepare these chapters first. After that they can go for Atom, Nuclei, Dual nature, Optics and then part-1.5. Topics to be focus:Derivation, definitions, statements and units.Devices: Cyclotron, Galvanometer, potentiometer, metre bridge, transformer and AC generatorInstruments: Compound microscope, Astronomical telescope.6. Practice Sample PaperPractice minimum 5 sample papers. That will help you in deciding time and word limit when you finally attend the CBSE Class 12 exams. Practicing with previous year's question papers will give idea on the exam paper and level of questions being asked in board exams.In exam, utilise your question paper reading time in deciding the sequence of questions that you are going to follow. The students may attempt 5 marks questions first. (With Inputs fromG.D.Goenka Public School, Greater Noida)Click here for more Education News