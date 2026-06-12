CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Soon: What Students Need To Know

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to declare the Class 10 second board examination result 2026 soon on its official website, cbse.gov.in. The board has implemented the two board exam policy, as per the recommendations of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, from this year. According to an official notification, the results for the second board examination will be declared in June 2026. Several media reports indicate a mid June announcement. However, the board is yet to officially confirm the result release date.

As per the new policy, the board has provided an opportunity to CBSE Class 10 students to improve their scores in up to three subjects. Students can download their second board exam marksheet from the board's official result portals, cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.

CBSE 10th Result: Step-By-Step Guide To Download Marksheet

Class 10 candidates can follow the steps given below to download CBSE 10th scorecards.

Visit cbse.gov.in or cbseresults.nic.in

Click on "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026"

Enter your roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card ID

Click on submit

Students are advised to download the result PDF and take a printout for future use.

CBSE Second Board Result: Login Details Required

Students must keep the following details ready:

Roll Number School Number Admit Card ID Date of Birth (dd/mm/yyyy)

What Students Need to Know

Best-of-Two Rule: CBSE will consider the better score between Phase 1 and Phase 2 for final grading.

Provisional Marksheet: Available online immediately after declaration

Merit Certificates, Passing Documents: According to the official information, the passing documents and merit certificates will be issued after the results of the second board examination.

The CBSE Class 10 results will also be made available on the UMANG application and the DigiLocker platform.