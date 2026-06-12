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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Out? Here's How To Check

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 is expected soon. Check the expected result date, steps to download scorecards, and alternative ways to access mark sheets.

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CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Out? Here's How To Check
CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 expected soon for the exam held from May 15 to May 21, 2026.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the second board examination held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, are eagerly waiting for their scorecards. 

According to CBSE data from the first phase examination, 24,83,479 students registered, while 24,71,777 students appeared for the Class 10 board exams. For the second board exam, around 6.8 lakh students took the test to improve their scores. The provisional mark sheets are likely to be released online in the fourth week of June 2026 and can be accessed through the official website cbse.nic.in, DigiLocker, UMANG, SMS, and IVRS services.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Expected Release Date

CBSE introduced the second board examination for Class 10 students this year, offering an additional opportunity to improve their academic performance. The examination was held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, with nearly 6.8 lakh students appearing.

Although the board has not yet confirmed an official result date, reports suggest that the scorecards may be released in the fourth week of June 2026. Students should regularly check the official website for updates.

How To Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow these simple steps to download their mark sheets:

  • Visit the official CBSE results portal at cbse.nic.in.
  • Click on the "CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026" link.
  • Enter the required credentials, including roll number and school details.
  • Submit the information.
  • The result will appear on the screen.
  • Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

CBSE has clarified that online mark sheets are provisional in nature. The original mark sheets will be distributed later by the respective schools.

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