CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026. Students who appeared for the improvement examination can now check their results through the official websites and digital platforms. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 93.70%, showing a slight increase from last year's 93.66%.

Girls have once again outperformed boys, securing a pass percentage of 94.99%, while boys recorded 92.69%. The second board examination was conducted from May 15 to May 21, 2026, giving students an opportunity to improve their scores. Nearly 6.8 lakh students appeared for the second examination, while over 24.7 lakh students took the first phase of the Class 10 board exams.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Steps to Download

Students can follow these steps to check and download their CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026:

Visit the official CBSE result website at cbse.nic.in.

Click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link.

Enter your Roll Number, School Number, Admit Card ID, and Date of Birth.

Submit the details.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the scorecard for future reference.

Take a printout of the result for admission and counselling purposes.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026: Details Mentioned on Scorecard

The CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 scorecard will contain the following details:

Student's Name

Roll Number

Date of Birth

Mother's Name

Father's Name

School Name

Subject Names

Subject Codes

Theory Marks

Practical/Internal Assessment Marks

Total Marks Obtained

Grades Secured

Qualifying Status (Pass/Not Pass)

Overall Result Status

Students are advised to carefully verify all details mentioned on the scorecard and immediately report any discrepancy to their respective schools or CBSE authorities.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Here For Latest Updates