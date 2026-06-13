CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 Live: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 soon on its official websites. Students who appeared for the improvement examination held from May 15 to May 21, 2026, will be able to check and download their scorecards using their roll number, school number, and admit card details.

In the first phase of the Class 10 board examinations, 24,83,479 students registered and 24,71,777 appeared. For the second board examination, nearly 6.8 lakhs students took the test to improve their performance and secure better academic results.

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026?

Students can follow the given below steps to download the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 for second board:

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbse.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 link, once released.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials like roll number, school number, and admit card number.

Step 4: Check your result carefully and download it for future academic use.

If students find any discrepancy in their CBSE Class 10 Second Board exam result 2026, they are advised to connect with the school authority.

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026: Official Websites To Check

These are the following websites through which students can check their CBSE class 10 result 2026 for second board exams:

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and regularly visit the official the CBSE websites for the latest result updates. Once released, the scorecard can be downloaded online for future admission and academic purposes.

CBSE Class 10 Second Board Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Check Here For Latest Updates