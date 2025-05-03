CBSE Revises Post-Result Process For 2025; Students To Get Answer Sheets Before Re-evaluation

CBSE Class 10, 12 Results 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has revised its post-result process for Class 10 and 12 board exams, allowing students to access photocopies of their evaluated answer sheets before initiating verification or re-evaluation requests.

Under the current system, students first apply for verification of marks, followed by requests for answer sheet copies, and then for re-evaluation. However, from this year, the revised sequence will allow students to first obtain the photocopies of their evaluated answer books. Only after reviewing their answer sheets they can decide whether to apply for verification of marks, re-evaluation, or both.

"A candidate after obtaining photocopy of evaluated answer book in the first step can decide whether to opt for Verification of marks which entails posting/totaling of marks or any unevaluated questions or Re-evaluation whereby the candidate requests for re-evaluation of a question or questions thereof. A candidate can apply for either Verification of marks or Re-evaluation or both as per due procedure after obtaining photocopy of answer book," CBSE specifies in its official notice.

The board stated that this change will help students making informed decisions based on the comments and marks awarded by evaluators. Detailed instructions and timelines for these activities will be shared after the declaration of results.

The CBSE is yet to announce the result date and time for the 2025 Class 10 and 12 exams. Once declared, results will be available on cbseresults.nic.in, results.cbse.nic.in, cbse.gov.in, results.gov.in, and digilocker.gov.in. Students can also access their results via the UMANG app and through SMS.

The CBSE Class 10 exams were held from February 15 to March 1, 2025, while Class 12 exams took place from February 15 to April 4, 2025. Both were conducted in a single shift from 10.30am to 1.30pm. This year, over 42 lakh students appeared for the board exams.

Students and parents are advised to check the board's official website regularly for updates.