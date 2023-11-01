CBSE Class 10, 12 Exams 2024: Special Tests For Athletes, Olympians Announced

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Applications need to be submitted to relevant regional offices by Dec 31.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will hold exams for students engaged in national or international sports events and international Olympiads at a later date, instead of the scheduled date for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams for the year 2024 in February-March. The initiative aims to support sports and educational competitions for young individuals.

The CBSE has outlined that these special exams will accommodate students whose exam dates coincide with their participation in national and international sports events, as well as international Olympiads, including travel dates for these events in 2024.

To be eligible for these special exams, the sports must be recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), while the Olympiads must be acknowledged by the Homi Bhabha Center for Science Education (HBCSE).

However, there won't be any separate opportunities for compartment or practical exams in the CBSE 2024 examination schedule.

To apply for the special exams, schools are required to submit applications to the relevant regional office by December 31, along with recommendations from the Sports Authority of India and the Homi Bhabha Centre for Science Education, respectively. Additionally, students must obtain a certificate of participation from the designated officers of the relevant organisations.

Click here to access the official notification

Since March 2018, CBSE has been offering an opportunity to students by conducting special exams at a later date for those participating in National/International Sports Events, where the CBSE Board exams align with the event dates, including travel dates for events recognised by the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).