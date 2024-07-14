CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams From July 15, Check Guidelines

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is scheduled to conduct the compartment examination for Classes 10 and 12 from July 15, tomorrow.

The exam will conclude by July 22, according to the official schedule.

Those who have applied for the compartment exams can access the datesheet by visiting the official website, cbse.gov.in.

CBSE Class 10, 12 Compartment Exams: Important Guidelines To Be Considered

Candidates must follow all the instructions issued by CBSE from time to time

Students are not allowed in the Examination Centre with communication devices

Students must maintain strict discipline in the Examination Centre

Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper

The CBSE Board Results 2024 were declared on May 13, with 93.6 per cent of students clearing the Class 10 examination and 87.98 per cent passing the Class 12 exam. The CBSE 12th pass percentage saw a slight increase from last year's 87.3 per cent, with 24,068 students securing over 95 per cent marks.

CBSE Class 10 students are permitted to appear for Compartment exams in two subjects, while Class 12 students can appear in one subject to improve their marks.

According to CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj, Class 12 students will have an opportunity to enhance their marks through a Compartment exam in one subject, while Class 10 students can do so in two subjects.

As per the recommendations of the National Education Policy 2020, CBSE has renamed the 'Compartment' examination to 'Supplementary' examination. The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary exams will cover the same syllabus as the main exams.