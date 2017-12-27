State Boards Asked To Refrain From Spiking Of Marks

High time this farce relating to irrational 'spiking' of marks is stopped. Glad that there is a consensus amongst the states to stop this practice. https://t.co/s9OxSP0QuB — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) December 27, 2017

To ensure that marks are true reflection of performance in the exams, advisory issued to States & Boards to refrain from spiking of marks. — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) October 6, 2017

All Education Boards & not merely CBSE arrived at a consensus not to resort to "spiking" of marks under the garb of "moderation". — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) April 26, 2017