CBSE Boards: Practice Physics, Chemistry Question Paper From Previous Year

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 board exams will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link.

Meanwhile, the board had recently released an updated syllabus for the upcoming board exam. As per the official notification by the board, "The revised syllabus keeps in view the rigor and depth of disciplinary approach as well as the comprehension level of learners. Due care has also been taken that the syllabus is comparable to the international standards."

The curriculum of Chemistry at Senior Secondary Stage aims to promote understanding of basic facts and concepts in chemistry. It prepares students to study chemistry in academic and professional courses (such as medicine, engineering, technology) at tertiary level. The course exposes the students to various emerging new areas of chemistry.

The Physics syllabus, on the other hand, has been altered emphasizing basic conceptual understanding of the content. The syllabus keeps in view the use of SI units, symbols, nomenclature of physical quantities and formulations as per international standards. The syllabus provides logical sequencing of units of the subject matter and proper placement of concepts with their linkage for better learning. The curriculum load has been reduced by eliminating overlapping of concepts/content within the discipline and other disciplines.