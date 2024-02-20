CBSE Boards: Guidelines Released For Hindi-A And Hindi-B Exams, Check Details

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification for the Class 10 Hindi-A and Hindi-B board exams that will be held tomorrow, February 21, 2024. The notification, issued for the Centre Superintendents, has been released to make sure that no discrepancy takes place in the two exams.

As per the notification, the seating arrangements of the two exams, Hindi A and Hindi B, should be done separately. After the examination gets over, the answer books of the two tests should be packed separately.

Further, the students are advised to check carefully the question papers that they receive. Students must be offered the question papers of subjects that they have opted for.

The notification reads, "Seating arrangement be done as per subject offered by the students. Hindi-A students be allotted seats together and likewise, Hindi-B students be allotted seats together. Students offered Hindi-A be given question paper of Hindi-A and students offered Hindi-B be given question paper of Hindi-B. No mistake be done in distribution of question papers. "

"After examination is over, answer books will also be packed separately of Hindi-A and Hindi-B. Subject mentioned in the Admit card of the students are final and they should only be allowed to appear in the same subject as mentioned in Admit Card. Subject cannot be changed by the examination centre. Above is for strict compliance please," the notification added.