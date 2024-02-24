CBSE Boards 2024: Social Media Flooded With Memes As Students Appear For Board Exams

CBSE Board exams 2024.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) started the board exams for Classes 10 and 12 on February 15. While the Class 12 exams will be held until April 2, the Class 10 exams will take place till March 13.



As the board commenced the exams, schools, teachers and other stakeholders have been proposing various measures that students should take in order to relieve their stress. Here are some memes that have been circulating on the social media platform X to pacify the exam stress of the students.

The CBSE board exams have been conducted for major subjects such as Hindi-A and Hindi-B for class 10 and English paper for class 12. The exams have also been held for National Cadet Corps, Telugu-Telangana, Bodo, Tangkhul, Japanese, Bhutia, Spanish, Kashmiri, Mizo, Bahasa Melayu.



This year, a total of 39 lakh students from 26 countries are taking the examinations. In the national capital, the examinations are being held at 877 centers, with 5.80 lakh students appearing.

