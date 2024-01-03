CBSE Boards 2024: Practice Previous Years Economics Question Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will commence the board exams 2024 for classes 10 and 12 from February 15. The class 12 boards will be conducted from February 15 to April 2, 2024 while class 10 boards will be held from February 15 to March 13.

Students appearing in the boards can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years in order to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the following link.

The syllabus of Economics at CBSE schools introduces learners to the economic realities of the country. The course structure includes some basic statistical tools to understand these broader economic realities. In the later stage, the students are introduced to economics as a theory of abstraction.

The economics courses provide opportunities to the learners for exploring various economic issues both from their day-to-day life and also from issues, which are broader and invisible in nature. The academic skills that they learn in these courses would help to develop the projects and activities. The syllabus is also expected to provide opportunities to use information and communication technologies to facilitate their learning process.

As per the CBSE, the following are the objectives of the Economics course.

Understanding of some basic economic concepts and development of economic reasoning which the learners can apply in their day-to-day life as citizens, workers and consumers.

Realisation of learners' role in nation building and sensitivity to the economic issues that the nation is facing today.

Equipment with basic tools of economics and statistics to analyse economic issues.

Development of understanding that there can be more than one view on any economic issue and necessary skills to argue logically with reasoning.