CBSE Issues Guidelines For Students Suffering From Diabetes

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released guidelines for students suffering from Type-1 diabetes who would be appearing in the board examinations 2024. CBSE says it has released the guidelines considering the problems endured by these students.

The board has extended several facilities for the students to overcome their medical issues in the examination.

As per the guidelines, the students will be allowed to carry following items in the examination hall in transparent pouch/box:

Sugar tablets/Chocolate/Candy Fruits like Banana/Apple/Orange Snack items like Sandwich and any high protein diet Medicines required as per Doctor's prescription Water bottle (500 ml) Glucometer and glucose testing strips Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) machine, Flash Glucose Monitoring (FGM) machine and /or insulin pumps

The following Standard Operating Procedures should be followed by the students for availing these facilities:

The students must provide the information that they are suffering from Type-1 Diabetes during registration/submission of LOC. School/student/parent will approach the examination centre at least a day before the start of the examination and intimate the Centre Superintendent about the items to be carried by the students. On the day of the examination also, the student must reach the school at least 45 minutes before the start of the examinations. They must reach the hall latest by 9:45 am.

The following documents are required to be uploaded on the portal for availing the facilities in the board examinations: