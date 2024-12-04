CBSE Board Practical Exam 2025: Check Guidelines Released For Students, Teachers

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification about the guidelines for ensuring timely completion of practical exam/internal assessment and project assessment for the 2025 Board exams. The practical examinations / internal assessments for the session 2024-25 are scheduled to start from January 1, 2025.



Guidelines for schools

The schools must ensure that the syllabus for practical examinations is completed well in time.

The schools will ensure that necessary arrangements like preparation and stocking of laboratories and identification of internal examiners have been done well in time.

The schools will ensure that all the students and parents have been informed about the date-sheet of practical examinations for needful action at their end.

Sufficient number of practical answer books should be received in the schools before the date of actual conduct of practical examinations.

Practical examinations for class 12 will be conducted only by the external examiners appointed by the Board.



Students participating in National/International/Sports date of the practical must be fixed in such a manner that their practical could be conducted along with other students.



The school principal must ensure that correct marks are uploaded on the link as marks once uploaded will be treated as final and no change will be made in the marks. The Board has also amended the practical answer book where in both the internal examiner and the external examiner will submit an undertaking for awarding and uploading correct marks.

Guidelines for students

The students/parents should be aware of the syllabus and the subjects in which practical examinations are to be conducted.



The students should appear in the practical examinations as per schedule as no second chance to appear in the practical exams will be provided by the Board.



In case of any problem or query in respect of any of the above points, the concerned student should contact their school.