CBSE Releases Guidelines And SOPs For Practical Examination 2025

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification mentioning the "Guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the conduct of Practical Examinations/Project/lnternal Assessment" for class 10 and 12 board exam. The SOPs have been released to bring in uniformity of instructions and to ensure the correctness of procedures. The practical exams are scheduled from January 1, 2025 to February 14, 2025.



The following are the guidelines mentioned for the conduct of Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment of Class 10 and 12.



Schools are requested to comply with the directions given in Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and complete the assessment as per schedule.



While uploading the marks, school, the internal examiner and the external examiner should ensure that correct marks are uploaded as no correction in the marks will be allowed once marks are uploaded. Correct and timely assessment of Practical, Project and Internal Assessment component in classes 10 and 11 is very important. CBSE noted that some schools were committing serious mistakes and requesting the Board to change the result after its declaration. It added that no request will be accepted by the CBSE to change the uploaded marks in any manner.



The marks in respect of all practical examinations/project/internal assessments will be uploaded simultaneously, starting from the dates of conduct of exams/assessments.



Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessments should be conducted for the regular students sponsored through L0C of classes 10 and 12, based on the eligibility/bonafide status of the student(s).

Students found guilty of communicating or attempting to communicate with examiners with the objective of influencing them in any way or using any other undesirable means for taking undue advantage during exams/assessments will be deemed to have used/attempted unfair means.

In case, CBSE observes that directions of the Board have not been complied with by the schools, it reserve its right to cancel the practical examination. Board can reconsider practical examination under its own supervision.