CBSE Board Exams 2025: Check Last Date For Registration Of Candidates

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the registration process for Class 10 and 12 LOC submission 2025. Schools are required to submit the list of candidates who would be appearing in the Class 10, 12 board exam 2025 through the Pariksha Sangam link on the CBSE website- cbse.gov.in. The last date for submitting the LOC is October 4, 2024. Registration with a late fee of Rs 2,000 per candidate will begin on October 5 and conclude on October 15, 2024.

Students of Class 10 and 12 are first required to complete the exam form and register through the Pareeksha Sangam Portal. The registration process should be completed before starting with the online submission. The schools will use the ‘Affiliation Number' as a user ID, which is already available to them. CBSE also noted that before starting the submission of LOC, existing schools should first update the data on the OASIS and HPE portals.

The examination fee for Indian students is Rs 1,500 per candidate for five subjects and Rs 300 per subject per candidate for additional subjects for Class 10 and 12. For students of Nepal, the exam fee is Rs 5,000 per candidate for five subjects and Rs 1,000 per subject per candidate for additional subjects. Candidates from other countries will have to pay Rs 10,000 per candidate for five subjects for Class 10 and 12 and Rs 2,000 per subject per candidate for additional subjects. The practical fee is Rs 150 per practical subject per candidate for schools in India and Nepal and Rs 350 per practical subject per candidate for schools abroad.

CBSE will make the submission link for the online form for private and second-chance compartment candidates available separately. The board exams for Class 10 and 12 are scheduled to be held from February 15, 2025.