CBSE Board Exams 2024: Private Candidate Registration Closes Today, Check Details

CBSE Private Candidate Registration: The extended application period with a late fee is until October 25.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will close its registration process today, October 18, 2023, with no late fees applicable for private candidates who wish to appear in the 2024 examinations. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied can visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in to complete their registrations. After October 18, applicants may still submit their applications; however, they will be subject to a late fee. The extended application period is until October 25, 2023.

The CBSE 2024 exams for private candidates are likely to be held between February and April 2024, along with the regular candidate exams.

Eligibility to apply includes those who need to retake exams, individuals previously placed in compartments in their initial attempts, including students who failed or had essential repeat opportunities between 2018 and 2022. Furthermore, graduates from 2022 or 2023 seeking to enhance their scores in one or more subjects are also eligible to apply.

To register for the CBSE exams in 2024, follow these steps:

Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Locate and click on the link designated for private candidate applications.

Click the relevant application link and enter the required information.

Make the application fee payment and ensure you save the completed application form.

Submit the application form to complete your registration for the CBSE exams.

A private candidate in CBSE is a student who takes the board exams without attending a regular school. Such candidates are eligible to participate in both Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

The registration fees for the CBSE Board Exams in 2024 differ based on various factors:

Private students in India are required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,500. However, for candidates from outside of Nepal, the fee is substantially higher, standing at Rs 10,000.

In the case of additional subjects, Indian applicants are charged an additional Rs 300 per subject. For applicants from Nepal, the fee for each additional subject is Rs 1,000, while candidates from other countries will have to pay Rs 2,000 per additional subject.

For the practical exams, candidates from India and Nepal must remit Rs 150 for each subject. Meanwhile, individuals from other countries are subject to a fee of Rs 350 per subject.