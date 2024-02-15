CBSE Board Exams 2024: Mandatory Webinar For All Stakeholders Tomorrow, Check Details

CBSE Board Exams 2024: The live webinar on exam modalities will be held on February 16, 2024, at 2pm.

In a bid to ensure the seamless conduct of the Class 10 and Class 12 board exams, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a live webcast detailing the modalities for examination and evaluation procedures. This initiative aims to disseminate crucial information to all stakeholders involved in the examination process.

Scheduled for February 16, 2024, at 2pm, the live webinar will provide comprehensive guidelines to centre superintendents, deputy centre superintendents, assistant superintendents, city coordinators, observers, and other relevant functionaries. The duration of the webcast is approximately one-and-a-half hours.

Participants can access the live stream via the CBSE YouTube channel. Alternatively, individuals can search for "BoardExams@CBSE" on YouTube to join the session.

Schools are directed to facilitate the live streaming of the webcast under the supervision of the Principal. Teachers taking Classes IX to XII and other staff engaged in examination and evaluation processes are also urged to tune in and take note of critical instructions relevant to their roles.

Queries regarding the guidelines for Centre Superintendents or any related concerns may be directed to CBSE via email at query.exam2024@cbseshiksha.in. These queries will be addressed during the live webcast or afterward in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) distributed to all examination centers.

Furthermore, each school is required to upload specific information on the ASAR app available on the Google Play Store, including a geotagged photograph of participants and the total number of attendees during the webcast.

It is emphasised that attendance at this webinar is mandatory for all schools involved in the CBSE Board Exams 2024. Failure to participate may impact the ability to fulfill examination duties effectively.

The board exams for both Classes 10 and 12 commenced today. The Class 12 exams will be conducted until April 2, while the Class 10 exams are set to take place until March 13.



Check detailed notice here