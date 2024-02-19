CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 12 Hindi, Class 10 Sanskrit Papers Today

CBSE Board Exams 2024: Class 10 and 12 exams are scheduled to commence at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is conducting the Class 12 examinations for Hindi Core and Hindi Elective, as well as the Sanskrit paper for Class 10 today. The exams are scheduled to commence at 10.30am and conclude at 1.30pm.

Candidates are required to wear their uniforms and carry both school identity cards and board exam admit cards to the assigned examination centers. The exams for both the classes began on February 15, with Class 10 exams concluding on March 13 and Class 12 exams on April 2.

Meanwhile, the CBSE has released a notification outlining procedures for submitting observations on board exam question papers. The board has outlined specific requirements for schools to streamline this process. According to the directives, schools must upload observations on OECMS on the day of the exam itself. CBSE stated that it will not take action against observations that are not submitted on time, fail to adhere to board instructions, or lack clarity.

"You are aware that the board examinations for Class 10 and 12 have started. Every year, schools are requested to send their observations and issues if any to the CBSE on the question paper in OECMS," the notification stated.

The board released the notification in response to noticing that schools were sending observations to inappropriate email addresses not designated for that purpose. Additionally, it observed that these observations were being submitted days after the exams and often lacked clarity. For instance, in one instance cited by the board, an observation highlighted an incorrect question without specifying what exactly was incorrect about it.