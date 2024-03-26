CBSE Board Exam: Check High Mark Questions From Previous Year Paper

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the board exam for Class 12 Business Studies tomorrow. Students appearing in the exam can visit the official website of the CBSE to check question papers of the previous years to familiarise themselves with the paper pattern. Question papers are available from the board year 2019 on the official website of the CBSE.

High mark Business Studies questions from previous year paper:

Q) X Ltd. is engaged in the manufacturing of cars. The company surveyed the market and found that customers need a car which runs on eco-friendly fuel instead of petrol or diesel. Keeping the needs of customers as well as social, ethical and ecological aspects of marketing in mind, the company launched a new model of car that runs on bio-diesel. The launch event was covered by the top news channels and newspapers. This was done to disseminate information about the car and build goodwill of the business. X Ltd. understands that it is imperative to manage public opinion and company's relations with the public on a regular basis.

a) Identify and explain the marketing philosophy involved in the above case.

(b) Identify and explain the communication tool that was used by the company.

(c) Explain any two other promotional tools that can be used by X Ltd. to achieve its objectives.

Q) 'Sweets and More' is one of India's most popular brand for snacks and sweets. It offers a wide range of sweets, namkeens, cookies and frozen foods. Its organisational structure comprises of separate business units in each of the above categories. Each of these units have a manager responsible for performance, having authority over the unit. Moreover, each of these units is multi-functional as within each unit, different functions like production, marketing, finance, etc. are performed. Though this kind of organisational structure leads to increased cost because of duplication of activities across products, but it provides a proper basis for performance measurement as revenues and costs related to each of these business units can be easily identified.

(a) Identify the organisational

(b) State three advantages and two disadvantages of the organisational structure identified in (a) above which are not discussed in the above case.

Q) 'Setting objectives is the first step in the process of one of the significant functions of management.'

(a) Identify the function of management referred above.

(b) State the next five steps of the process.

Q) (a) Explain the following principles of management:

(i) Discipline

(ii) Unity of Command

(iii) Unity of Direction

b) Explain the following techniques of Scientific Management:

(i) Fatigue study

(ii) Motion study

(iii) Time study

Q) a) State the role of consumer organisations and non-governmental organisations for the protection and promotion of consumers interests on the basis of any four points.

OR

(b) State any four reliefs available to the consumers if the consumer court is satisfied about the genuineness of the complaint.

Q) 'Stock Exchange not only provides liquidity and marketability to existing securities, but performs many other functions. Explain any two such functions of Stock Exchange.

OR

(b) Distinguish between primary market and secondary market on any four bases.