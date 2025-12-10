CBSE Board Exam 2026: Social Science Sample Paper With Revised Pattern

The CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations will begin on February 17. The Class 10 exams will end on March 10, while Class 12 exams will conclude on April 9. Ahead of the board exams, CBSE released a circular notifying about crucial changes in the paper pattern of Class 10 Science and Social Science. As per the new pattern, the question paper will have sections based on subject categories. For Social Science subject, the question paper has been divided into four sections i.e. Section- A is History, Section-B is Geography, Section-C is Political Science and Section-D is Economics.

Here is a sample paper of Social Science based on new format.

Section A- History

Q) "The Silk route was a good example of vibrant pre-modern trade and cultural links

between distant parts of the world." Explain the statement with any two examples.

OR

Q) 'Sometimes the new crops could make the difference between life and death.'.

Explain the statement with any two examples.





Q) 'A variety of cultural processes played an important role in developing a sense of

nationalism in India'. Support the statement with suitable examples.

OR

Q) Salt March 'became an effective tool of resistance against colonialism.' Analyse the

statement with suitable reasons.



Q) 'In Britain the formation of the nation-state was not the result of a sudden upheaval or revolution but was the result of a long-drawn-out process.' Analyse this statement with suitable reasons.

OR

Q) 'The Treaty of Vienna was drawn up in 1815 with the object of undoing most of the changes that had come about in Europe during the Napoleonic wars.' Highlight the significant provisions of this treaty.

Section- B- Geography

Q) 'Coal is the most important and abundant fossil fuel in India.' Justify the statement by evaluating the significant role it plays in the growth of the Indian economy in its different forms.

OR

Q) Person P is willing to establish a mineral based industry. He has been advised to set up a bauxite industry in Odisha as a suitable way to make a profitable venture. Analyse the possible reasons behind the advice given to her.

Q) Which of the following statements best evaluates the overall goal of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchaee Yojana?

A. Addressing the negative ecological effects of large dams by reducing water usage.

B. To provide better irrigation systems and sustainable water conservation practices for farmers.

C. Shifting farmers from traditional crops to more commercial, water-intensive crops.

D. Preserve the natural river flow and prevent the fragmentation of aquatic ecosystems.

Rice is grown as a commercial crop in Haryana and Punjab, but as a subsistence crop in Odisha. Using your understanding of geographical factors and economic practices, explain why rice cultivation differs in these regions.

Q) Which one of the following states has made roof top water harvesting compulsory in India? A. Haryana B. Punjab C. Assam D. Tamil Nadu.

Section C- Political Science

Q) Highlight any two key features of federalism.

Q) 'Women in India face discrimination, disadvantages and oppression in many ways.' Highlight any two aspects of life where you witness this inequality.

Q) 'Democracy leads to peaceful and harmonious life among citizens in every sphere.' Support this statement with suitable arguments.

Q) 'Political parties play a significant role in the effective working of a democracy.' Explain.

OR

Q) Analyse how the issue of leadership succession poses a challenge to political parties in India.

Q) Read the given text and answer the following questions:

Sri Lanka emerged as an independent country in 1948. The leaders of the Sinhala community sought to secure dominance over government by virtue of their majority. As a result, the democratically elected government adopted a series of MAJORITARIAN measures to establish Sinhala supremacy. Over the years, it created feelings of alienation among the Sri Lankan Tamils. They felt that none of the major political parties led by the Buddhist Sinhala leaders was sensitive to their language and culture. As a result, the relations between the Sinhala and Tamil communities strained over time. On the other hand, the Belgian leaders took a different path. They recognised the existence of regional differences and cultural diversities. Between 1970 and 1993, they amended their constitution four times to work out an arrangement that would enable everyone to live together within the same country.

State any two demands of Tamils in Sri Lanka.

State the results of the Majoritarian Government in Sri Lanka.

Explain any two provisions of the Belgian model of power sharing.

Section D- Economics

Q) Evaluate the utility of public services in contributing to the overall well-being of individuals and society.

Q) 'Expanding access to loans in the formal sector is important, yet it is equally critical that these loans are accessible to all people for national development.' Justify the statement.

Q) Highlight the significant three factors that have contributed to the growth of globalisation.

Q) A research student spoke with two people, M and N to learn about their work-related differences. On the basis of the interview conducted with both of them, the student concludes that while person M was working in an organized sector, person N was an employee of a workplace that was functioning in an unorganised way. Analyse the key differences between the two sectors that must have enabled the research student to come to this conclusion.

OR

Q) Privatisation can have both positive and negative effects on the economy. Support the statement with argument.