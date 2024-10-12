CBSE Board Exam 2025: Practical Exam Schedule Out For Winter Bound Schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the schedule for the practical examinations for the session 2024-25. The practical exam, project and internal assessment of all affiliated schools in India and abroad are scheduled for January 2025. However, the exam in winter bound schools will be held from November 5- December 5, 2024 as these schools will be closed during January due to winter season.

An official notification by the board reads, "As per provisions of Examination Bye-Laws/Scheme of Studies of the Board, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2024-25 are scheduled from 1 January 2025 for all affiliated schools in India and abroad. However, the winter bound schools are expected to remain closed during January due to the winter season. Accordingly, the Practical Examinations/Project/Internal Assessment for the session 2024-25 for classes 10 and 12 for winter-bound schools will be conducted from 5 November 2024 (Tuesday) to 5 December 2024 (Thursday)."



SOPs and guidelines for conducting practical examinations/project/internal assessments in winter-bound schools:



All the schools following the winter-bound sessions are requested to take the following action to ensure the timely completion of practical examinations in respect of their schools:

Prepare the final list of candidates and ensure that no student of the school whose name has not been submitted in the online LOC to the Board is allowed to appear for these practical examinations/projects/Internal Assessments.

Contact the Regional Office for the appointment of external examiners and observers.

Ensure timely completion of practical examination/project work/ internal assessment and despatch practical examination answer books to the regional offices.



Teachers and students can visit the official website of the CBSE board for detailed information.

